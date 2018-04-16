AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - The media-shy monkey that made headlines after being spotted in North Miami Beach last month appears to be heading north.

The latest monkey sighting took place Monday in Aventura — making for an interesting morning for deli owner Shlomi Ezra.

The business owner had one word to describe the wildlife encounter.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said.

Ezra said he was headed to check on his deli, located in the area of Northeast 186th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, when something caught his eye.

“When I looked to my left, I saw a tail or something over here climbing,” he said as he pointed at a nearby tree.

Whatever caught Ezra’s attention didn’t linger long. Before he could even whip out his smartphone, it was gone.

“I hold my head like this, because I’m in shock,” he said. “My friend said, ‘Yeah, you probably saw a cheetah.’ They start making fun of me.”

But 30 minutes later, Ezra found himself staring at the primate right outside Lubavitch Aventura South Synagogue…

“I said, ‘Monkey! Monkey!’ No one paid attention,” he said.

This time, Ezra recorded video of the monkey making its way through the synagogue’s parking lot.

Monday’s sighting comes weeks after North Miami Beach residents snapped pictures of the primate. He was spotted on March 20 and March 29.

“He started jumping on the fence over here. It’s crazy,” said area resident Zachary Groffman.

But experts have said to expect more sightings as the monkey makes its way home — which could be Dania Beach, where wild monkeys live in West Lake Park.

Experts warned residents who see the furry drifter to refrain from getting close. “Do not approach it or try to feed it,” said a North Miami Beach Police officer is a video message posted on social media.

Monkeys have the potential to spread disease and, if cornered, could also become aggressive.

So leave that monkey alone — and from a safe distance, get a good shot and send it to 7.

“It’s a monkey. I have to get him on camera,” said Ezra.

Remember, if you see news happening, including runaway monkeys, and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.