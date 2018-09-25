AutoNation to bring Give Love Drive Pink Tour to Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — AutoNation’s Give Love Drive Pink Tour is coming to Fort Lauderdale this month.

The tour kicked off in Austin and is part of the company’s continued commitment to spread awareness to “drive out” breast cancer.

The event also celebrates a new partnership with musician Andy Grammer, whose AutoNation sponsored concerts will help raise funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The Fort Lauderdale stops are two out of 10 dates in the tour across America, which features a vintage Shasta Airflyte RV.

The RV has been converted into a photo booth experience for attendees to take photos and share their Drive Pink stories on social media.

Attendees will also be able to create quilts in honor of someone touched by cancer through the Drive Pink Quilt Making event.

Guests can also write personal notes of encouragement to cancer patients through the Give Love Postcards event.

The first of the two Fort Lauderdale events will take place on Saturday at the Broward Performing Arts Center.

The second stop will take place on Sept. 30 at the O-B House.

FOR MORE INFO:

Broward Performing Arts Center

201 SW 5th Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

O-B House

333 Himmarshee St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

