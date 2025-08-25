FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Local police and AutoNation teamed up to hold car care clinics for young drivers, in Fort Lauderdale.

On Saturday, AutoNation, Broward Sheriff’s Office, and City of Fort Lauderdale Police Department came together at Mercedes Benz of Fort Lauderdale to share distracted driving and car care tips with young drivers to keep them safe on the road as they head back to school.

According to a survey conducted by Atomik Research on behalf of AutoNation, among more than 1,000 U.S. parents of driving-age children, 42% of parents of 15 to 22-year-olds said dashboard warning indicators were ignored for a week or more, including 10% who said vehicle warnings were ignored for three or more months.

The company’s car care clinics are meant to emphasize the importance of regular maintenance, with simple, hands-on tips to promote safety and preventing expensive repairs.

As part of the clinic teens and their parents were able to learn about the dangers of distracted driving along with proper tire inflation, changing a flat tire, checking vehicle fluids, and safety items to store in a car in case of an emergency.

Clinics are free to attend and everyone receives a mini car care kit with essential items to support their safety and car care journey.

The clinics will be taking place in August and go on until September at select AutoNation locations throughout South Florida.

Clinics Coming up in South Florida:

Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 5:30 PM

Mercedes Benz of Pompano

350 W Copans Rd, Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Register Here

Saturday, September 6, 2025, 11 AM

AutoNation Honda Miami Lakes

5925 NW 167th St, Hialeah, FL 33015

Register Here

Saturday, September 13, 2025, 9 AM

Mercedes Benz Coconut Creek

4250 N State Rd 7, Coconut Creek FL 33073

Register Here

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.