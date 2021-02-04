AutoNation partners with Miami Dolphins for food distribution at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Auto giant AutoNation helped feed a need for some South Florida families on World Cancer Day.

The automotive retailer teamed up with the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program, Tuesday morning.

Cars lined up at Hard Rock Stadium as volunteers handed out bags of free food.

The event was held on World Cancer Day to help highlight AutoNation’s Drive Pink initiative, which has raised $26 million for cancer research and treatment.

“Today is World Cancer Day, which is an opportunity for, really, the world to acknowledge and to bring attention and highlight the challenges that people face with cancer,” AutoNation spokesperson Paula Levenson said. “We thought, ‘What a perfect opportunity to get together and to partner with the Miami Dolphins.'”

“We are also celebrating,” Miami Dolphins Communications Director Leslie Nixon said. “That’s why you see Drive Pink volunteers out here today because they want to help bring awareness, not only to the issue of food and security, but also to cancer, and the fact that cancer is still an issue in our community, that we’re raising money in order to make sure that we can fight cancer and help with research.”

A total of 1,000 meals were distributed to families in need.

