AutoNation launches campaign to tackle homelessness

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The largest automotive retailer in the U.S. announced a campaign to alleviate homelessness in Broward County.

AutoNation established a $300,000 matching grant to help end homelessness in the Fort Lauderdale area.

AutoNation collaborated with United We End Homelessness and United Way of Broward County to kick off a joint initiative with the Greater For Lauderdale Alliance and Broward Business Council on Homelessness.

“We are challenging the members of the Broward Business Community with a matching grant because we care about quality of life for our current and future residents, and the homeless individuals themselves,” said AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson. “We must do more to create a home for all.”

The retailer said the first phase of the project will focus on the establishment of permanent housing units and services for the chronically homeless in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Future plans include an expansion throughout the entire county.

“We are very grateful to Mike Jackson and AutoNation for their leadership role in this initiative,” said Kathleen Cannon, president of United Way of Broward County. “Broward County is lucky to have corporate citizens like AutoNation who are willing to invest in the future of our community.”

AutoNation said they will match 100 percent of all new donations up to $300,000 made to United We End Homeless from now through Dec. 31.

