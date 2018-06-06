AutoNation kicks off Drive Pink campaign with quilt display

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - AutoNation has put up a massive pink quilt at its corporate headquarters for its Drive Pink campaign.

The 24-foot Drive Pink quilt is made up of 200 handmade squares, each designed by an AutoNation associate to honor someone touched by cancer.

The event is the beginning of the company’s Drive Love project.

“We’re kicking off our exciting new chapter of our Drive Pink campaign, which has been embraced by our company over the last three or four years,” said AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson, “and we’ve raised about $12 million and matched it and contributed to finding cures for cancer.”

Dr. Jean Latimer with Nova Southeastern University said this is a conversation starter.

“This company is raising awareness about breast cancer. It’s allowing people to talk about it, and for us, to focus our energies on cancers, for example, that are not being studied.”

AutoNation will host a fundraiser at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in September with all proceeds going toward breast cancer research.

