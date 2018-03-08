AutoNation CEO recognized for role in Riverwalk District development

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The president of AutoNation was given a high honor in Fort Lauderdale.

Mike Jackson, the chairman, CEO and president of AutoNation was recognized at the 18th annual Riverwalk Tribute Ceremony at the Riverside Hotel, Thursday.

He was honored for his significant role in the development of the Riverwalk District and Downtown, as well as his community involvement.

“I love the people of Fort Lauderdale, I love the sense of community in Fort Lauderdale,” Jackson said. “I’ve lived in a lot of places, worked in a lot of places in the world. The sense of community and the wonderful people here are really exceptional, and the reason why I’m here.”

AutoNation is one of the city’s largest employers that helps drive the local economy.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.