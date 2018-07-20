AutoNation CEO inducted into Automotive Hall of Fame

DETROIT (WSVN) — AutoNation President and CEO Michael “Mike” Jackson was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame at a ceremony held in Michigan.

The induction, held at the MGM Grand Detroit on Thursday, is considered the greatest honor in the automotive industry. It recognizes noteworthy individuals who have made significant contributions in the industry.

“We are pleased to honor these individuals, whose entrepreneurial spirit and automotive passion helped shape today’s global automotive industry,” said Automotive Hall of Fame Chairman Ramzi Hermiz.

Jackson has been responsible for helping the AutoNation brand amass over $21 billion dollars in revenue last year and sell 12 million vehicles, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished by any other retailer.

In 2009, Automotive News named Jackson one of the “Fifty Visionary Dealers” of all time.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.