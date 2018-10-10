FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida treatment center received a generous gift during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

AutoNation marked its annual Drive Pink Across America Day, Wednesday.

Mike Jackson, the auto retailer’s CEO, delivered thousands of gift bags to patients at the Michael and Dianne Bienes Comprehensive Cancer Center at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale.

“I believe the gift bag does multiple things,” said Dr. Patrick Taylor, the hospital’s CEO. “Often, when you’re going through cancer, as you can imagine, you have some good days, and you have some days where you’re up, down. [It’s good] knowing that there are other individuals out there that really support you.”

“I think it’s just a bright spot in what could otherwise be a rather dreary, difficult day,” said Jackson, “and just let them know we’re thinking of them, and trying to do all we can so that others don’t have to go through it.”

Since its inception, the Drive Pink initiative has raised more than $15 million for cancer research and treatment centers.

