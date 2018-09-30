AutoNation brings Give Love Drive Pink Tour to Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - AutoNation’s Give Love Drive Pink tour made a stop at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Saturday.

Attendees took part in a variety of activities, including a photo booth, VIP dinner and quilt-making. Visitors were also able to write personal notes to encourage cancer patients.

Singer Andy Grammer, whose AutoNation sponsored concerts will help raise funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, also made an appearance at the event to raise awareness.

“About 10 years ago, my mom passed away from breast cancer. She was really, really awesome,” said Grammer at the event. “This has been wonderful. That’s all.”

WSVN station owner Ed Ansin, consultant Bob Leider, anchor Lynn Martinez and 7Sports anchor Steve Shapiro were among those in attendance.

“Thank you for the energy that’s in the room. Many times you’re at evenings like tonight and you can already sense people are waiting for it to be over. I have the feeling everybody is actually happy to be here, so thank you for that,” said Mike Jackson, chief executive officer of AutoNation.

A second event will take place Sunday at the O-B House.

O-B House

333 Himmarshee St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

