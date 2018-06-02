FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - New special scholarships were put forward to more than 100 South Florida high school graduates by companies who are continuing to drive education.

Ford Motor Company and Lincoln dealers from Miami-Dade and Broward counties awarded $168,000 in scholarships and laptops as part of the Salute to Education Scholarship program.

Great day at the @soflaford Salute to Education Scholarship program. Here are some of the students & mentors honored at the @SignatureGrand today. 🎓 pic.twitter.com/N2HAagsDha — Shireen Sandoval (@ShireenSandoval) June 2, 2018

7’s own Shireen Sandoval hosted the event, which was held at the Signature Grand in Davie, Saturday afternoon.

