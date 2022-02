WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded to a small bush fire in West Broward, west of U.S. 27, Tuesday.

The fire has burned nearly two acres of land, so far.

The flames were hard to get to by ground, so crews are trying to find other ways to put it out.

No businesses or homes are in any danger.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.