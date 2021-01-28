Authorities to extradite man arrested in Georgia in connection to Wilton Manors robbery

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are set to extradite a man back to South Florida after he was arrested in Georgia in connection to a robbery at a Wilton Manors home.

Jammie Lavell Manuel, 42, was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday.

Wilton Manors Police said they have been looking for the alleged crook since December.

According to police, Manuel is suspected of entering the 80-year-old victim’s home, attacking her and robbing her.

The 42-year-old will be brought back to Broward County to face multiple charges.

