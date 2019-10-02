Authorities take alleged Miami Beach bank robber into custody

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken an alleged bank robber that targeted a Miami Beach bank into custody.

Miami Beach Police officers could be seen outside of a Regions Bank along the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, at around 4:15 p.m., Wednesday.

According to police, the officers are in the area because they received a 911 call that a bank robbery had occurred nearby.

UPDATE: Subject has been taken into custody at 31 Street and Collins Avenue. https://t.co/2qh1e5Xe5V — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 2, 2019

Police said they arrested the subject at 31st Street and Collins Avenue at around 5 p.m.

