BSO: suspect in custody after at least hurt in shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - UPDATE: Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie has confirmed there have been numerous fatalities in this shooting.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they have a suspect in custody in connection to a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that may have injured as many as 20 people.

Police took the suspect into custody just before 4 p.m.

Margate Fire Rescue has deemed this a mass causality incident, which means at least 20 people have been injured.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office sent out a tweet Wednesday, just before 3 p.m., calling this an “active shooter” situation.

The shooter was described as wearing a black hat, a maroon or burgundy colored shirt and black pants. He was last seen on the west side of a three story building on campus.

Authorities had identified a student as a person of interest, but they have yet to officially confirm the person’s identity.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement and the District’s Special Investigative Unit are currently on site. The District will provide updates as more information becomes available. — Broward Schools (@browardschools) February 14, 2018

A student, who was not identified, said he knows the shooter. “He’s been a troubled kid, and he’s always had a certain amount of issues going on. He shot guns because he felt it gave him, I guess, an exhilarating feeling.”

The student went on to say the suspect had shown him pictures of guns on his phone. “I stayed clear of him most of the time. My time in alternate school, I did not want to be with him at all because I didn’t want to cause any conflict with him because of the impression he gave off.”

As 7 Skyforce arrived on the scene, one person was seen being wheeled into a Coral Springs Fire Rescue ambulance, but he was on his phone.

However, soon after, at least four other people were spotted surrounded by fire rescuers, at the corner of an intersection at the north part of the school

The extent of injuries remain unknown.

Several students could be seen walking and running along the road, past those injured.

Coral Springs Police are asking people to avoid the area, as a perimeter is in place, which extends to a nearby Walmart, and the evacuation continues.

AVOID AREA OF DOUGLAS HS for ACTIVE POLICE SCENE. Do not call 911 unless an emergency. Nothing further. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

