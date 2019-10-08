Authorities searching for missing 12-year-old Florida girl

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are searching for a missing 12-year-old Florida girl.

The search is on for 12-year-old for Messiah Tattoo.

Messiah Tattoo is #missing and could be in trouble. 12-year-old Messiah was last seen in #LakeWorth Beach wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and tiger slippers. If you see Messiah anywhere, please let us know ASAP. Her life depends on it. pic.twitter.com/7E7Zcod6rC — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) October 8, 2019

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Messiah was last seen Monday in Lake Worth.

Messiah has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, gray sweatpants and tiger slippers.

Due to her age and mental health condition, deputies have classified her as a missing and endangered juvenile.

If you have any information on Messiah’s whereabouts, call 561-688-3400 or 911.

