Authorities searching for missing 12-year-old Florida girl

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are searching for a missing 12-year-old Florida girl.
The search is on for 12-year-old for Messiah Tattoo.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Messiah was last seen Monday in Lake Worth.
Messiah has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, gray sweatpants and tiger slippers.
Due to her age and mental health condition, deputies have classified her as a missing and endangered juvenile.
If you have any information on Messiah’s whereabouts, call 561-688-3400 or 911.
