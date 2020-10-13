Authorities searching for alleged armed robber in Miramar following pursuit; 1 in custody

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for an alleged armed robber in Miramar who led law enforcement on a pursuit from Miami-Dade County into Broward County.

7News cameras captured officers checking the vehicles of drivers entering the Mariposa Isles community, on Southwest 130th Avenue and 30th Street, Tuesday night.

“Well, we couldn’t believe it,” Ron Orasi, who cannot get home due to the search, said. “We got alerts from our Ring, so we got alerts from our Ring, but we didn’t think it was in our neighborhood.”

According to investigators, two people were involved in an armed robbery at a Shell gas station, on Northwest 42nd Avenue and Seventh Street.

Shortly after, investigators said the crooks drove onto SR 836/Dolphin Expressway, where they led authorities in a chase that ended in Miramar.

One person, identified as the driver of the getaway vehicle, was taken into custody after stopping the car in the area of Flamingo Road and Pembroke Road. However, the passenger, who investigators said is also involved the armed robbery, remains on the loose.

Several law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation, including City of Miami Police, Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Police.

“Man, I’m nervous,” Rafael Lugo, who cannot get home due to the search, said. “Obviously, a little anxious, just looking at the cameras outside my house to see if I see any activities in the meantime because I have family inside of the house, so I’m anxious to be with them and make sure I protect them, as well — just a little anxiety going on.”

No injuries were reported.

A police helicopter could be heard overhead as officers searched the vehicles on the roadway.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.