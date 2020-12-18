Authorities searches for missing kayaker last seen near Stock Island

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a kayaker who went missing near Stock Island.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, 39-year-old Licheng Fang was last seen on a light blue kayak near Stock Island Yacht Club and Marina at 8 p.m., Thursday.

#BreakingNews @USCG, @KWPOLICE, @MyFWC are searching for 39-year-old Licheng Fang, last seen at 8 p.m. Thurs. wearing a white shirt & dark shorts while kayaking on a light blue kayak near Stock Island Yacht Club & marina. Call Sec. #KeyWest @ 305-292-8727 w/ any info. pic.twitter.com/afzKBYuPuC — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) December 18, 2020

Fang was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark-colored shorts.

City of Key West Police and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are assisting in the search.

Anyone with information on Fang’s whereabouts is asked to call 305-292-8727.

