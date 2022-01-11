WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The hunt is on for a man who escaped from a hospital in Broward County.

Michael Crumb, 35, is wanted for violation of probation on petit theft offenses.

He took off from authorities at around 6:20 p.m. Monday after receiving medical care at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston.

Crumb stands approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 140 to 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue polo and had an IV in his right arm.

The 35-year-old was not armed when he fled from officers.

Anyone with information on Crumb’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.