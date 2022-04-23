PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they said, is suspected for an armed robbery and shooting.

The incident occurred near the 1700 block of Acorn lane around the Cedarwoods Community in Pembroke Pines just after 1:43 a.m., Saturday.

According to investigators, a male and a female victim were walking to the front door of their home when the suspect approached them and pointed a black handgun at them.

The suspect then demanded the male victim’s phone and watch. The male victim complied and the suspect fled the area on foot.

The male victim chased after him. The suspect turned around and fired two shots at the male victim, missing him.

The victim also saw the suspect get into the backseat of a vehicle and ended up fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as an adult white Hispanic male between the ages of 20 and 30 years old and has a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, a white mask, and a black hat.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, email tips@ppines.com, or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

