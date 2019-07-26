Authorities search for robber who targeted 2 Miami Beach banks

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway in Miami Beach after two banks were targeted by a robber.

Miami Beach Police and FBI detectives first responded to an attempted robbery at a Regions bank, located in the area of West 41st Street and Meridian Avenue just before 9 a.m., Friday.

K-9 units responded to the scene, but the attempted robber had already managed to escape.

“We’re told that a man entered the bank as they were opening [and] demanded money,” said Miami Beach Police Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez. “Thankfully he wasn’t able to leave with any money, and there were no injuries.”

UPDATE: Below is a photo from the 9AM Regions Bank, attempted robbery. If anyone has information as to the identity of this bank robber, they are urged to call the @FBIMiamiFL at (754) 703-2000. pic.twitter.com/nV89wEV7PI — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 26, 2019

Shortly after, authorities responded to a robbery at nearby Ocean Bank, located in the area of West 41st Street and Royal Palm Avenue.

FBI officials said the robber was able to leave the Ocean Bank with money, but did not disclose how much was taken.

There were no victims involved in both incidents.

The robber was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark sunglasses. He may also be wearing a lime green long-sleeved T-shirt and blue baseball cap pictured in the Regions attempted robbery.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

