BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A endangered adult missing out of Boynton Beach returned home, Sunday.

Joseph Bilotti, 87, was last seen Saturday at around 3 p.m., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Bilotti drove away from his home in the 7800 block of Rinehart Drive but finally returned home, safe, the following morning.

