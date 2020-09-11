Authorities search for couple accused of making purchase with stolen credit card in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a man and a woman who used a stolen credit card to make fraudulent purchase in Miramar.

It happened at Abnis Lighting along Miramar Parkway and Southwest 62nd Avenue on Aug. 24.

Surveillance video showed the man and woman inside of the business.

The store owner said they used a stolen credit card to buy $2,000 worth of marine grade outdoor lighting.

If you have any information on this fraudulent purchase, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

