NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida bank robber is on the run.

The FBI released a photo of a robbery that took place Thursday.

The robber walked into the Wells Fargo branch located between Northwest 186th Street and Northwest 67th Avenue wearing jeans and a flannel shirt demanding money from the employee.

There were customers inside the bank at the time, but no one was hurt.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

