Authorities search for attempted robber who targeted Miami Beach bank

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway in Miami Beach after a bank was targeted by an attempted robber.

Miami Beach Police and FBI detectives responded to the Regions bank, located in the area of West 41st Street and Meridian Avenue just before 11 a.m. Friday.

K-9 units responded to the scene, but the attempted robber had already managed to escape.

POLICE: MBPD is at 780 W 41 Street (Regions Bank) investigating an attempted bank robbery that occurred at 9AM. There were no injuries, the subject fled the area. Currently being investigated with @FBIMiamiFL. pic.twitter.com/lbIeDrZaJz — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 26, 2019

“We’re told that a man entered the bank as they were opening [and] demanded money,” said Miami Beach Police Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez. “Thankfully he wasn’t able to leave with any money, and there were no injuries.”

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

