Authorities say failed device caused TV tower to fall, killing 3 worker

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are now finding fault in a fatal fall that claimed the lives of three workers on a television tower in Miami Gardens in 2017.

Three men were installing a new transmission antenna for TV stations, including WSVN, when the tower collapsed in September.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said a rigging device that attaches to the tower failed, causing the employees to fall.

Texas-based Tower King II, Inc. now faces nearly $13,000 in penalties after officials concluded the company failed to ensure the capacity of the attachment.

