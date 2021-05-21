Authorities respond to shooting on Florida Turnpike in North Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have responded to a shooting on the Florida Turnpike in North Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the expressway’s southbound exit ramp to Northwest 163rd Street at around 5 p.m., Friday.

7Skyforce HD captured troopers using the Turnpike’s shoulder to get to the scene of the incident. Aerial footage also captured paramedics placing a victim on a stretcher before he was taken to a local hospital.

The victim’s white Honda could also be seen parked on the shoulder, and aerial footage captured a bullet hole underneath the driver’s door handle.

Troopers have closed the exit ramp to Northwest 163rd Street while they investigate.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route due to heavy traffic.

