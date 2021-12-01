BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have responded to the scene of a migrant landing in Bay Harbor Islands.

7SkyForce hovered over marine patrol vessels along East Bay Harbor Drive and 92nd Street, Wednesday.

Police and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents are investigating after a vessel with 10 to 12 migrants came ashore at around 8 a.m.

Those who live in the area said those on board the vessel got on land and took off running. They also said the occupants were long gone by the time authorities arrived to the scene.

The boat was abandoned behind the Kingsley Arms Apartments.

“He told me that he saw eight to 12 migrants jump off of a boat that pulled in next to his boat,” said nearby resident James Reynolds. “They fled to the street and by the time he got downstairs, they were gone.”

“What I’m trying to figure out is how they got past the Haulover Inlet because I know for a fact that there are at least two marine patrols that patrol that area,” said Eric Cummings, who lives in the area. “How they got down this far on that canal and made it here is beyond me.”

Cummings said he has lived in the area for nine years and has never before seen migrants come ashore on his street.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.