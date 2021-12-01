BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have responded to the scene of a possible migrant landing in Bay Harbor Islands.

7SkyForce hovered over marine patrol vessels along East Bay Harbor Drive and 92nd Street at around 9:30 a.m., Wednesday.

A vessel reportedly came ashore with migrants on board. Two people are said to have fled into the neighboring area.

