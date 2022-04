NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear after responding to a potential threat at a Chase Bank in North Miami.

The bank is near 107th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

On Tuesday, police said someone left a note that there was an explosive device.

Officers evacuated the bank and the surrounding area before giving the all clear.

