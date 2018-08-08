Authorities release Nikolas Cruz interrogation video

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released the interrogation tapes of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.

He was interrogated for 12 hours after the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 students and staff members dead.

Transcripts from the interrogation were released earlier this week that revealed Cruz told a detective that a demon in his head – “the evil side” – told him to burn, kill and destroy, and that he thought about going to a park to kill people about a week before the shooting.

The video was initially expected to be released Tuesday, but it was pushed back.

