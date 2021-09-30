FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are hoping a critical clue caught on surveillance video will help solve a case of a hit-and-run near Fort Lauderdale.

At Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters on Thursday, family members of victim 45-year-old Antonio Juarez pleaded for help from the public to find the driver who struck him.

At around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 15, Juarez was walking home from work along State Road 7, just south of Davie Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle.

He was left with a broken pelvis, broken ribs and broken legs.

“How can you sleep at night?” said the victim’s niece, Kassandra Machado. “There’s somebody else in a hospital bed that’s fighting for his life while you’re sitting, dreaming about your future and your plans that you have for your family while my family is here struggling, trying to figure out how you can do something like that and be so careless.

Authorities said a driver who fled the scene was in a silver Range Rover.

A bracket from the vehicle was left behind at the scene.

Authorities said they are looking for a 2014 to 2017 Range Rover with front-end damage near the driver’s side.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

