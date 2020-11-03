Authorities recover some PPE stolen from Coral Springs warehouse; 2 arrested

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Some personal protective equipment that was ripped off in South Florida has been recovered.

Surveillance video from Oct. 25 caught a cab hooking up to a trailer at a Coral Springs warehouse and taking off.

Officials said $1 million in gloves were inside the trailer, and they were meant for medical workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officers got back some of what was stolen, and 11 palettes were found at another warehouse in Medley.

Two men accused of being behind the heist were arrested. Both have been charged with dealing in stolen property.

