Authorities meet to decide if cruise ship with sick, dead passengers will dock at Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Lawmakers are trying to decide whether or not they will allow cruise ships with several deceased and sick guests on board to dock in South Florida.

County commissioners are having a meeting to come to a decision, Tuesday.

Given the current climate and coronavirus concerns, the meeting is closed to the public. People can however, watch it online.

The cruise ship in question is the MS Zaandam cruise ship. The ship has several sick and deceased passengers aboard.

The family of one man who passed away on the ship said his death was sudden and is not believed to be related to COVID-19.

Commissioners talked to Capt. Jo-ann Burdain with the U.S. Coast Guard — who is in charge of Port Everglades.

Federal, state and local authorities will have to come to a decision so that passengers can leave the ship.

“The 7th Coast Guard district’s commander, last night, issued a cabin of the port order that prohibits either Zaandam or Rotterdam, as well as a couple of other vessels from entering U.S. waters until they submit a complete plan for self-support of the medical issues occurring onboard the vessels,” said Burdain.

The mayor of Broward County said his county needs the medical supplies and equipment they have for their residents.

A plan was reportedly submitted Monday night, but it did not meet the standards required by the Coast Guard.

