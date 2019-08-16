Authorities make arrest in Coral Springs cold case 36 years later

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - After 36 years, the Coral Springs Police Department has made an arrest in a sexual battery cold case.

Sixty-year-old Timothy Norris was charged with sexual battery with a weapon on Wednesday.

Back on Aug. 22, 1983, a woman woke up to find an armed stranger in the bedroom of her Coral Springs home. Officials said he came in through the back door of her house and raped her before fleeing.

The woman described the man to detectives and a composite sketch was released.

Evidence recovered from the scene was taken to the Broward Sheriff’s Office crime lab but officials said the technology available at the time did not lead them to a potential suspect.

Earlier this year the case was reevaluated and evidence was sent back to the BSO crime lab to be processed with current day technology as a part of the department’s on-going cold case initiative.

A breakthrough in the case came on June 27 when DNA collected from the victim’s clothes matched a man, now identified as Norris.

He is currently being held behind bars in West Virginia, serving time for an armed bank robbery.

Norris is no stranger to the law, as he has previously been arrested for kidnapping, armed burglary, aggravated assault and assault on a female.

Authorities said he is awaiting extradition back to Florida.

