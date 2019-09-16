Authorities investigate shots fired, road rage incident on I-95 in NW Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are currently investigating reports of shots fired that apparently stemmed from a road rage incident that occurred on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the scene near Northwest 151st Street just before 1 p.m., Monday.

Officials said at least one shot was fired and went through the passenger side of the windshield of a 2011 silver Infiniti.

Investigators said a woman inside the vehicle ran out of the vehicle in a panic. She was not shot but suffered some scrapes.

She was transported to the emergency room at Jackson North Medical Center in North Miami Beach by an unknown vehicle.

Shortly after, the driver behind the wheel of the Infiniti showed up to the hospital moments later.

7News cameras captured the driver, seen sporting dreadlocks and wearing a black T-shirt and camo pants, as he sat in handcuffs by a curb next to a Miami-Dade Police cruiser.

Cameras also captured the Infiniti with the bullet hole parked outside of the hospital.

Investigators believe the vehicle may be connected to an armed robbery that occurred a couple of days ago.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, including how the woman and the driver are related or the vehicle the subject was driving.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

