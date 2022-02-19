MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the Little Havana neighborhood in Miami.

The incident happened in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and 8th Street, Saturday.

According to police, a man died from a gun shot wound.

The victim’s body was found lying on the sidewalk by a famous park in the area.

Units surrounded the area for hours to search for any clues.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

