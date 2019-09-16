Authorities investigate road rage incident in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are currently investigating a road rage incident that occurred in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene along Interstate 95 and Northwest 151st Street just before 1 p.m., Monday.

Officials said a female passenger inside of a 2011 silver Infiniti heard gunshots and ran out of the vehicle.

She was transported to Jackson North Medical Center by an unknown vehicle.

Shortly after, the driver behind the wheel of the Infiniti also showed up to the hospital. Investigators believe the vehicle may be connected to a separate crime that occurred a couple of days ago.

