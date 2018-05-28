Authorities investigate police-involved shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer opened fire during an assault investigation Monday.

According to authorities, a group of people flagged officers down saying they had been assaulted.

It happened around 3:25 a.m., in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 29th Street.

Shortly after, the officers located the suspects who fit the description in the alleged assault. One of the officers was forced to fire, but no one was struck.

At this point it is unclear why the officer opened fire.

An investigation is underway.

