Authorities investigate police-involved shooting in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after an overnight police-involved shooting in Coral Springs.

According to officials, a call of possible shots being fired between two vehicles along 38th Street and University Drive, came in around 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, an officer spotted one of the vehicles described in the call – a white BMW. That vehicle fled eastbound on Sample Road.

A short chase ensued between the vehicle and another officer. However, the driver of the BMW lost control and crashed along 84th Street.

“Immediately I noticed that we had a few police officers, quite a bit of them,” said Richard Calise, a witness. “About five or six of them by a tree, pointing their guns at the vehicle that seemed to be disabled at the moment, telling someone to come out.”

Authorities said, at some point one of the officers was involved in a shooting with the driver. The driver, who has not yet been identified, was injured and transported to Broward Health North with gunshot wounds.

7News spoke with one witness who said he heard the gun shots. “I heard like 10 shots, and I was in my house and I got on the floor and then I got back up – I saw a car dive by like 100 miles per hour with bullet holes in it,” said Mathew Mucaria. “So I walked out here to Sample and 85th and I heard like a car crash.”

According to police, a gun was found at the scene of the crash.

Authorities are still searching for the second vehicle – a silver Dodge Charger.

This is now a joint investigation between Coral Springs Police and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Sample Road is currently shutdown between 85th Street and Riverside Drive as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.