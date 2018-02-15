Authorities investigate gun store near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a gun store located three miles away from the scene of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives could be seen going in at Sunrise Tactical Supply in Coral Springs. The owner of the store could also be seen inside going through records.

This comes after authorities said 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz used an AR-15 rifle to shoot and kill 17 people at the high school the day before.

Police said Cruz abandoned the gun at the school after the shooting.

Cruz reportedly purchased the gun legally in February 2017.

AR-15s are easy to obtain. There is a three-day waiting period in Florida. Customers are given a background check and if they haven’t been charged with a felony or a domestic abuse conviction, they can buy the assault rifle.

“I’m surprised because this is a normal store,” said an employee. “I’m surprised because what happened? I don’t know.”

Witnesses from nearby businesses said ATF agents were waiting for the owner when he arrived and have been working with him for several hours.

