NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting in a North Miami Beach neighborhood.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Northeast 169 Street and Fourth Court after 4:30 p.m., Tuesday.

7News showed an aerial view of a silver car that was involved in the shooting. The car was riddled with several bullet holes on the left-hand side.

Authorities put up a temporary stop sign where a street sign and a tree were knocked down by a car involved in the incident. The car also crashed into a palm tree near a house.

Rescue crews were seen placing a man on a stretcher. It is unclear if that man was inside the silver car during the time of the incident.

The man, who was shot multiple times, was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Authorities also placed a tarp over the driver’s window and took the car for evidence.

It is unclear if more than one person was injured as a result of the shooting.

7News spoke with a few residents that live in the neighborhood and said they heard what appeared to be two different guns.

“It was real loud, it was real loud,” said a resident. “Loud enough to make you ask, ‘What’s going on?’ Cause I know I heard about 30, it kept going. I was like, ‘Machine guns around this place?’ Then I heard a car. After the car, I didn’t hear anything else. Like, the car kind of speed up and then it stopped, and that’s all I heard, and then next thing I know, I waited a good 10 minutes, then there was police cars. I heard police cars, and then I heard ambulance.”

“Somebody shot first and somebody responded,” said another neighbor.

It’s unclear if authorities are looking for someone.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to call police.

