Authorities give all clear after bomb threat at Lauderdale Lakes emergency room

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have given the all clear after investigating a bomb threat at a Lauderdale Lakes hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Florida Medical Center along West Oakland Park Boulevard, just before 3 p.m., Monday.

Deputies said the threat came in through the Broward County Crime Stoppers tip line.

The hospital’s emergency room was evacuated as a precaution but re-opened at around 6:20 p.m.

“The safety and security of our staff, patients and visitors is our top priority,” the hospital said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we evacuated our emergency department this afternoon to other areas of the hospital after receiving a bomb threat. We have received clearance from the authorities to re-open our emergency department, and our operations have returned to normal.”

All roads heading into the hospital and its neighboring buildings have been closed.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as police and fire rescue set up a command post in the hospital’s parking lot.

No injuries were reported.

