Authorities: Florida woman found dead, 4 children missing

OCALA, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida woman has been found dead shortly after she and her four children were reported missing.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Casei Jones and her four children, 10-year-old Cameron Bowers, 5-year-old Preston Bowers, 2-year-old Mercalli Jones and 1-year-old Aiyana Jones were reported missing Saturday night after family members had not seen or heard from them in six weeks.

Monday morning, deputies confirmed that the body of Casei Jones was found near Brantley County, Georgia.

Jones’ husband Michael Waye Jones Jr., is being questioned in connection to his wife’s death. A warrant has been issued for 2nd degree homicide.

Detectives are still searching for the missing children.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jones’ children, call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (352) 732-9111, or call 911.

