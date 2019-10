LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have located a missing 12-year-old Florida girl.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Messiah Tattoo was located and has been reunited with her family.

Messiah was originally reported missing after she had not been seen since Monday.

Great news! She has been found and back home. Thank you all who shared. https://t.co/puMkiyZrab — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) October 9, 2019

