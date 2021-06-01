DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal and local authorities continue to search for clues on the five-year anniversary of the disappearance of a Doral mother and daughter.

Eduardo Moreno, the brother of Liliana Moreno and the uncle of her child, Daniela, joined authorities on Tuesday to plea for the public’s help to find his loved ones.

“The last time we spoke with my sister and my niece was May 30. It was Memorial Day,” Moreno said. “It’s funny that we complete five years when, in the beginning, we were expecting a couple of days, a couple of weeks.”

Federal investigators and Miami-Dade Police said they continue to search for Liliana and Daniela five years after they disappeared.

“We have not forgotten about Liliana and Daniela,” Miami-Dade Police detective Christopher Vilano said. “We have worked this case throughout the last five years, like I said, with the Doral Police Department as well as, recently, our counterparts from the FBI.”

“Liliana and Daniela were last seen in or near The Home Depot store at 13895 W. Okeechobee Road in Hialeah,” FBI Special Agent Dave Clancy said. “We are supporting investigative efforts of the Miami-Dade Police Department and the Doral Police Department with our full range of capabilities.”

Moreno’s sister called police from Colombia when she became concerned about not contacting her sibling.

Investigators found the front door of the apartment locked, Moreno’s car in the driveway and her purse and keys inside.

Daniela’s father, Gustavo Castaño, told family members he had a fight with the 43-year-old mother and the 9-year-old and kicked them out of his car along the Florida Turnpike and Okeechobee Road.

Police suspected foul play and named Castaño a person of interest after he was found stabbing himself in a Hialeah Gardens parking lot. He lost an eye to a police Taser in the process.

Investigators pulled evidence from a warehouse the father used, but they have not charged him or anyone else in connection to the mother and daughter’s disappearance.

Moreno’s family said they have spent years praying and offering pleas to the public.

“We requested to the community to find my sister and my niece,” Moreno said. “We’re still waiting for them. We hope that they are still alive, so hope is the last thing that you can lose.”

There is a reward up to $25,000 that has been put in place for information that leads to the whereabouts of the mother and daughter.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 1-800-CALL-FBI, and you may be eligible for the reward.

