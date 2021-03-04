Authorities: Construction crews hit natural gas line, cause gas leak in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak has occurred in Sunny Isles Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Collins Avenue and 172nd Street, Thursday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where firefighters could be seen near a construction site outside of a condo building.

Authorities said the construction crews hit a natural gas line in the neighborhood.

Northbound Collins Avenue has reopened, but one outside lane remains closed.

