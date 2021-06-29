SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - While rescue crews work the scene of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse, authorities have closed a number of roads in the area.

Crews have shut down:

Collins Avenue from 81st to 91st Streets (residents and employees who live and work in the area are permitted.)

Harding Avenue from 81st to 96th Streets (residents and employees who live and work in the area are permitted.)

Byron Ave is closed from 85th to 90th Streets and open only to residents.

This list will be updated with additional information as it comes in.

