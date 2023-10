LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A cross-county carjacking led to a chase and capture.

Police said four juveniles tried their best to avoid being caught in Lauderdale Lakes Tuesday morning after bailing from a stolen car.

Officials also said that they took the victim’s vehicle at gunpoint from a Miami gym.

All four were eventually taken into custody.

