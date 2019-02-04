Authorities call bomb threat at Lauderdale Lakes emergency room ‘unfounded’

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have given the all clear after investigating a bomb threat at a Lauderdale Lakes hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Florida Medical Center along West Oakland Park Boulevard, just before 3 p.m., Monday.

Deputies said the threat came in through the Broward County Crime Stoppers tip line.

The hospital’s emergency room was evacuated as a precaution but re-opened at around 6:20 p.m.

“The safety and security of our staff, patients and visitors is our top priority,” the hospital said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we evacuated our emergency department this afternoon to other areas of the hospital after receiving a bomb threat. We have received clearance from the authorities to re-open our emergency department, and our operations have returned to normal.”

All roads heading into the hospital and its neighboring buildings were re-opened just after 8 p.m.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as police and fire rescue set up a command post in the hospital’s parking lot.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.